Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
0
Order Online
Home
/
Signature Shortbread
Signature Shortbread
$0
Out of Stock
1
Savor the pure delight of our classic shortbread cookie – a buttery masterpiece that crumbles with perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract.
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 6AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement