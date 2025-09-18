Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
0
Order Online
Home
/
Pecan Rolls
Pecan Rolls
$0
Add to Cart
1
Our Pecan roll features a soft, fluffy dough generously swirled with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. It's then crowned with a sweet, sticky maple glaze brimming with chopped pecans.
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 6AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement