Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Featured Items
- Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.$4.75
- Cheddar Bacon Chive
This savory pastry masterpiece is a perfect harmony of sharp cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, and fresh chives, baked to golden perfection. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, sugar, cheddar cheese, diced bacon, milk, eggs, green onion, baking powder, salt.$4.25
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in the perfect blend of rich espresso, velvety chocolate, and creamy milk over ice. A refreshing pick-me-up that's both indulgent and invigorating.$4.75
Baked Items
Breads
- Italian
Indulge your senses in the timeless charm of our Rustic Italian Artisan Bread, meticulously handcrafted to perfection. Ingredients: Bread flour, yeast, salt, olive oil$7.00
- Honey Whole Wheat
Expertly crafted with whole wheat flour and sweetened with pure honey. Each slice is brushed with a luscious honey butter glaze for an extra touch of sweetness and a glossy finish. Ingredients: All purpose flour, whole wheat flour, vegetable oil, nonfat dry milk, butter, honey, yeast, salt.$9.00
- Rustic Sourdough
Savor the tangy sophistication of our artisan-crafted Sourdough Bread. With a robust crust and airy interior, it's a unique and flavorful choice. Ingredients: Bread flour, sourdough starter, salt.$10.00
Muffins
- Chocolate Chip
A perfect harmony of moist and fluffy batter generously studded with premium chocolate chips, this muffin is a delightful treat for any time of day. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, milk, chocolate chips, butter, vegetable oil, eggs, sour cream, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract.$3.50
- Blueberry
Savor the delight of our freshly baked blueberry muffin, a perfect fusion of sweet and tart flavors. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, blueberries, baking powder, baking soda, butter, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, sour cream, milk, vanilla extract.$3.50
Cookies
- Signature Shortbread
Savor the pure delight of our classic shortbread cookie – a buttery masterpiece that crumbles with perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract.$1.50
- Chocolate Chip
Indulge your sweet cravings with our irresistible chocolate chip cookie. Baked to golden perfection, each bite is a symphony of rich, gooey chocolate nestled within a buttery, soft cookie. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, chocolate chips, butter, brown sugar, sugar, cake flour, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.$3.50
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
Try our White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie! A delightful mix of creamy white chocolate and buttery macadamia nuts, baked to perfection for a heavenly treat. Satisfy your sweet cravings with every bite!$3.50
- Snickerdoodle
A timeless classic that brings together the perfect blend of sweet and cinnamon-spiced goodness. Ingredients: Bread flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, salt, cinnamon.$3.50
Scones
- Blackberry Lemon
Enjoy the tangy zest of fresh lemon paired with the rich sweetness of ripe blackberries.$4.25
Sweet Rolls
- Cinnamon Roll
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked brioche-based dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.$4.50
- Mini Monkey Bread
Satisfy your sweet cravings with our Mini Monkey Bread. Personal-sized, cinnamon-sugar-coated pieces of fluffy brioche-based dough, drizzled with delicious icing and baked to perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.$3.75
Croissants
- Traditional
Delicately crafted layers reveal a buttery, soft interior in every bite. Whether enjoyed solo or paired with your favorite coffee, this croissant is a taste of pure elegance. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast.$4.00
- Pain au Chocolat
Delight in flaky layers hugging a generous chocolate filling, baked to perfection. Perfect on its own or paired with coffee, it's a heavenly treat for your taste buds. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, chocolate.$4.25
- Ham & Cheese
Delight in our Ham and Swiss Cheese Croissant! A flaky croissant filled with premium sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese. Baked to perfection, it's a satisfying treat for any time of the day. Ingredients: Bread flour, all-purpose flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, sliced ham, and swiss cheese.$6.50
Greek Yogurt
- Blueberry
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
- Raspberry
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
- Lemon Custard
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
- Peach
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.$2.75
- Drip
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.$3.00
- Latte
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.$4.25
- Cappuccino
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.$4.00
- Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.$4.50
- Hot Chocolate
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.$3.50
- Americano
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.$2.75
- Steamer
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.$3.00
- Chai Latte
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.$5.50
- Tea Cellar Pot for 1
Enjoy a moment of tranquility with our Tea Cellar Pot for One. Choose from our curated loose-leaf teas—black, green, herbal, and exotic blends. Flavors include: Honey Almond, Tea Cellar Black, Earl Grey, Caramel Pecan, Ginger Peach, Wild Cherry, Cinnamon Toast, and Masala Chai.$4.50
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.$4.50
- Iced Chai Latte
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.$6.00
- Iced Americano
A refreshing blend of bold espresso shots poured over ice, delivering a smooth and invigorating coffee experience. Served chilled, it's the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.$3.00
- Iced Tea/Lemonade/Limeade
Iced Black Tea, Old Fashioned Lemonade, Limeade$3.75
- Orange Juice
Packed with vitamin C and natural goodness, our orange juice is the perfect way to start your day or accompany any meal with a zesty twist.$2.50
- Sparkling Botanicals
Dive into the world of effervescent bliss with Rishi Tea & Botanicals' sparkling tea collection. Crafted with a blend of enticing ingredients and no added sugar, each sip is a refreshing revelation. Revel in the crisp bubbles that dance on your palate, as you embark on a journey of flavor exploration. Whether you're seeking a respite from alcoholic libations or sugary sodas, these carbonated teas offer a guilt-free indulgence.$3.25
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$4.50
- Tea Cellar Black
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$4.50
- Earl Grey
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$4.50
- Caramel Pecan
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$4.50
- Ginger Peach
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$4.50
- Wild Cherry
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon$4.50
- Masala Chai
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$4.50
Regulars
- McKenna$8.50
- Addison$6.00
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan - Bag
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$9.52
- Cinnamon Toast - Bag
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon$9.56
- Earl Grey - Bag
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$7.65
- Ginger Peach - Bag
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$8.55
- Honey Almond - Bag
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$9.84
- Masala Chai - Bag
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$11.10
- Tea Cellar Black - Bag
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$8.70
- Wild Cherry - Bag
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$10.01
Merchandise
Laser Mugs
12 oz Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.$17.00
- Bohemian Gothic
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.$17.00
- The Back 40 - Med Espresso Beans
Chocolate, Cherry, Sweet, Subtle Smokiness$17.00
Hats
Soy Candles
- Grandma's Kitchen
Grandma's Kitchen, a nostalgic blend evoking the cozy ambiance of home. Immerse yourself in the comforting aroma of a gingerbread house, complemented by notes of sweet vanilla, spicy cinnamon, warm clove, and a touch of milky coconut maple.$24.00
- Sweet Vanilla Comfort
Discover Sweet Vanilla Comfort, a beloved classic. Embrace the comforting warmth of creamy vanilla, accentuated by top notes of lush coconut milk and aromatic rosewood. Delight in the heart of the fragrance, where soft jasmine petals and caramelized vanilla sugar intertwine, creating a decadent sweetness. As the scent settles, experience the alluring depth of exotic amber musk, wrapping you in a cocoon of soothing tranquility.$24.00
- Mocha Magic
Mocha Magic, a bold and invigorating aroma reminiscent of freshly brewed, robust cup of coffee.$24.00