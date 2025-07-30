Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Featured Items
Food Items
Turnovers
Puff Pastries
Blueberry Pinwheel
A flaky blitz puff pastry, baked to golden perfections, filled with a flavorful blueberry filling, and drizzled with a sweet icing for the perfect finishing touch.$4.50
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Strudel
Warm, flaky strudel filled with a sweet and spicy blend of brown sugar and cinnamon$4.00
Sweet Rolls
Scones
Breads
Sourdough Crackers - Herb & Garlic
A 4oz container of thin, crispy crackers made with our awesome sourdough starter and Olivelle Herb & Garlic seasoning from The Brick Kitchen!$5.00
Sourdough Crackers - Mango Habanero
A 4oz container of thin, crispy crackers made with our awesome sourdough starter and Mango Habanero seasoning from The Brick Kitchen!$5.00
Pup Pastry
A scrumptious treat for your four-legged family member. A bag of 7 treats made with peanut butter, pumpkin, whole wheat, and water.$3.75
Muffins
Cookies
Signature Shortbread
Savor the pure delight of our classic shortbread cookie – a buttery masterpiece that crumbles with perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract.$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Indulge your sweet cravings with our irresistible chocolate chip cookie. Baked to golden perfection, each bite is a symphony of rich, gooey chocolate nestled within a buttery, soft cookie. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, chocolate chips, butter, brown sugar, sugar, cake flour, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.$2.75
Snickerdoodle
A timeless classic that brings together the perfect blend of sweet and cinnamon-spiced goodness. Ingredients: Bread flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, salt, cinnamon.$3.50
Quiche
Bacon and Smoked Gouda
A savory delight featuring crispy bacon, smoky gouda cheese, and a rich, creamy egg custard, baked to perfection in a golden, buttery cornmeal crust. Perfectly portioned for a satisfying meal or a hearty snack!$6.25
Spinach and Smoked Gouda
Savor this individually crafted quiche with a golden cornmeal crust, offering a delightful crunch and rustic flavor. Filled with a rich blend of fresh spinach, creamy smoked gouda cheese, and tangy sundried tomatoes, this dish is baked to perfection for a satisfying and wholesome meal. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a light, flavorful indulgence.$6.25
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Espresso
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.$2.75
Drip
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.$3.00
Latte
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.$4.25
Cappuccino
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.$4.00
Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.$4.75
Chai Latte
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.$5.50
Matcha Latte
A delightful blend of traditional green tea and matcha with notes of honeydew melon and tropical fruit flavor, combined with expertly steamed milk.$5.50
Hot Chocolate
An indulgent blend of premium chocolate and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.$3.50
Americano
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.$2.75
Steamer
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.$3.00
Airpot of Coffee
Airpot container holds 100 oz of hot coffee, roast of your choice (Med, Dark, Decaf) and will keep it warm for 4-6 hours$20.00
London Fog
A comforting and aromatic blend of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and a hint of vanilla. Smooth, creamy, and subtly sweet with delicate notes of bergamot citrus.$5.50
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.$4.50
Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.$4.50
Iced Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in the perfect blend of rich espresso, velvety chocolate, and creamy milk over ice. A refreshing pick-me-up that's both indulgent and invigorating.$5.25
Iced Chai Latte
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.$5.75
Iced Matcha Latte
A delightful blend of traditional green tea and matcha with notes of honeydew melon and tropical fruit flavor, combined with milk.$5.75
Iced Americano
A refreshing blend of bold espresso shots poured over ice, delivering a smooth and invigorating coffee experience. Served chilled, it's the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.$3.75
Iced Tea
Iced Black Tea$3.50
Lemonade/Limeade
Old Fashioned Lemonade$4.00
Chocolate Milk
Country View Dairy whole milk mixed with Hollander Chocolate sauce.$3.25
Orange Juice
Packed with vitamin C and natural goodness, our orange juice is the perfect way to start your day or accompany any meal with a zesty twist.$3.00
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
Honey Almond
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$4.50
Tea Cellar Black
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$4.50
Earl Grey
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$4.50
Caramel Pecan
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$4.50
Ginger Peach
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$4.50
Wild Cherry
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$4.50
Cinnamon Toast
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon$4.50
Masala Chai
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$4.50
Seasonal Drinks
Sandy Shores - Cold
Chai tea latte with white mocha and cinnamon-vanilla cold foam topped with brown sugar$7.50
Hot - Sandy Shores
Chai tea latte with white mocha and cinnamon-vanilla cold foam topped with brown sugar$7.00
Smores - Cold
Cold brew latte with toasted marshmallow, brown sugar, Cinnamon cold foam, chocolate drizzle$6.75
Hot - Smores
Toasted marshmallow latte with brown sugar, chocolate drizzle and cinnamon cold foam$6.25
Blue Lagoon
Limeade with Blue Curacao, Raspberry, and pineapple, topped with cream.$5.50
DreamTastic
Iced Matcha Latte with strawberry and pineapple flavoring.$7.50
Beach Bum
Lemonade with strawberry and mango flavoring and topped with a little orange juice.$5.50
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
Caramel Pecan - 2 oz Bag
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$9.52
Cinnamon Toast - Bag
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon$9.56
Earl Grey - Bag
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$7.65
Ginger Peach - 2oz Bag
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$8.55
Honey Almond - 2oz Bag
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$9.84
Masala Chai - Bag
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$11.10
Tea Cellar Black - Bag
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$8.70
Wild Cherry - Bag
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$8.01
Caramel Pecan - 3oz Bag
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$14.28
Ginger Peach - 3oz Bag
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$12.85
Honey Almond - 3oz Bag
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$14.76OUT OF STOCK
Merchandise
Bread Bags
Beeswax Bread Bag
The natural beeswax lining creates a breathable barrier, sealing in moisture and inhibiting bacteria growth to keep your bread fresh longer. Freezer safe: provides a protective seal that safeguards your bread's flavor and texture, protecting from freezer burn.$25.00
Mod Bread Bag
Designed to keep bread fresh and promote an eco-friendly lifestyle. Made from food-grade, BPA-free materials, they feature a waterproof zipper and roll-top closure with a moisture-controlling liner. Gorgeous on your countertop, but also perfect for fridge and freezer use, they offer a stylish and practical solution for maintaining bread freshness. Bags measure 12in x 17in. Choice of Rust or Beige colored bags.$22.00
Travel Mugs
Hats
Bags of Coffee Beans
Jack's Feed Store
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.$17.00
Bohemian Gothic
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.$17.00
The Back 40 - Med Espresso Beans
Chocolate, Cherry, Sweet, Subtle Smokiness$17.00OUT OF STOCK
DECAF Cool it Yo!
This EA process decaffeinated Colombian Excelso is the perfect way to tone down the caffeine intake while not sacrificing flavor. Ethyl Acetate (EA) is a naturally occurring chemical compound often found in fruits, which is why the EA process is sometimes called "natural decaffeination."$17.00
Soy Candles
Grandma's Kitchen
Grandma's Kitchen, a nostalgic blend evoking the cozy ambiance of home. Immerse yourself in the comforting aroma of a gingerbread house, complemented by notes of sweet vanilla, spicy cinnamon, warm clove, and a touch of milky coconut maple.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Sweet Vanilla Comfort
Discover Sweet Vanilla Comfort, a beloved classic. Embrace the comforting warmth of creamy vanilla, accentuated by top notes of lush coconut milk and aromatic rosewood. Delight in the heart of the fragrance, where soft jasmine petals and caramelized vanilla sugar intertwine, creating a decadent sweetness. As the scent settles, experience the alluring depth of exotic amber musk, wrapping you in a cocoon of soothing tranquility.$24.00
Mocha Magic
Mocha Magic, a bold and invigorating aroma reminiscent of freshly brewed, robust cup of coffee.$24.00
Mocha Magic Wax Melt$6.50
Sweet Vanilla Comfort Wax Melt$6.50
Grandma's Kitchen Wax Melt$6.50OUT OF STOCK