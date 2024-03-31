Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Breads
- Rustic Sourdough$10.00
Savor the tangy sophistication of our artisan-crafted Sourdough Bread. With a robust crust and airy interior, it's a unique and flavorful choice. Ingredients: Bread flour, sourdough starter, salt.
- Hot Cross Buns (4)$8.00
These delightful buns are crafted with care, blending aromatic spices with juicy currants and topped with a sweet icing. These are sold in sets of 4. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, currants, brown sugar, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.
Muffins
- Triple Berry$3.50Out of stock
Savor the blend of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries in our Triple Berry Muffin. Sweet, tangy, and irresistible. Ingredients: All purpose flour, sugar, milk, butter, vegetable oil, sour cream, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.
Cookies
- Choc Chip$3.50
Indulge your sweet cravings with our irresistible chocolate chip cookie. Baked to golden perfection, each bite is a symphony of rich, gooey chocolate nestled within a buttery, soft cookie. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, chocolate chips, butter, brown sugar, sugar, cake flour, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.
- Signature Shortbread$1.50
Savor the pure delight of our classic shortbread cookie – a buttery masterpiece that crumbles with perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract.
Scones
- Dark Chocolate Cherry$4.25
Savor the rich blend of dark chocolate chunks and plump cherries in our dark chocolate cherry Scone. With a tender, buttery crumb, it's a delightful balance of decadence and natural sweetness. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, chocolate chips, dried cranberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.
- Maple Bacon$4.25
Savor the perfect blend of sweet and savory with our Maple Bacon Scone. They're like a pancake breakfast with a side of bacon! This buttery delight combines rich maple syrup with crispy bacon and a maple drizzle for a unique flavor experience. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, milk, eggs, butter, maple syrup, sugar, maple extract, diced bacon, baking powder, salt.
Cinnamon Rolls and Sweet Rolls
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50Out of stock
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked brioche-based dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Drip$3.00+
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.
- Espresso$2.75
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.
- Latte$4.25+
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.
- Mocha/White Mocha$4.50+
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.
- Americano$2.75+
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.
- Chai Latte$5.50+
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.
- Steamer$3.00+
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.
Cold Drinks
- Iced Latte$4.50+
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice.
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.
- Cold Brew Latte$4.75+
A symphony of bold cold brew and creamy froth over ice.
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00+
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Iced Americano$3.00+
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha$4.75+
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond$4.25
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*
- Tea Cellar Black$4.25
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush
- Earl Grey$4.25
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors
- Caramel Pecan$4.25
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*
- Ginger Peach$4.25
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.
- Wild Cherry$4.25
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.
- Cinnamon Toast$4.25
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon
- Masala Chai$4.50
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan$9.52
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*
- Cinnamon Toast$9.56
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon
- Earl Grey$7.65
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors
- Ginger Peach$8.55
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.
- Honey Almond$9.84
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*
- Masala Chai$6.58
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
- Tea Cellar Black$8.70
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush
- Wild Cherry$10.01
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.
Merchandise
Laser Mugs
12 oz Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store$15.00
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.
- Bohemian Gothic$15.00
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.