2x points for loyalty members
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Muffins
- Blueberry$3.50Out of stock
Savor the delight of our freshly baked blueberry muffin, a perfect fusion of sweet and tart flavors. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, blueberries, baking powder, baking soda, butter, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, sour cream, milk, vanilla extract.
- Coffee Cake$3.50Out of stock
Indulge in our delectable Coffee Cake Muffin, a delightful blend of moist cake infused with rich coffee flavor, topped with a buttery crumble streusel and a hint of cinnamon. Perfectly paired with your favorite coffee or tea for a morning treat or afternoon pick-me-up.
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.50Out of stock
Indulge your sweet cravings with our irresistible chocolate chip cookie. Baked to golden perfection, each bite is a symphony of rich, gooey chocolate nestled within a buttery, soft cookie. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, chocolate chips, butter, brown sugar, sugar, cake flour, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.
- Lime Shortbread$1.50Out of stock
Indulge in a zesty delight with our Lime Shortbread Cookie. Delicately crafted, each bite offers a perfect balance of buttery goodness and tangy lime zest. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, sugar, eggs, lime juice, lime zest, and vanilla
- Churro Shortbread$1.50Out of stock
Savor the irresistible fusion of two classic delights in our Churro Shortbread Cookie. Enjoy the buttery goodness of our homemade shortbread, expertly blended with the comforting flavors of cinnamon-sugar reminiscent of traditional churros. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, brown sugar, butter, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract
Lime Shortbread
Indulge in a zesty delight with our Lime Shortbread Cookie. Delicately crafted, each bite offers a perfect balance of buttery goodness and tangy lime zest. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, sugar, eggs, lime juice, lime zest, and vanilla
Scones
- White Chocolate-Raspberry$4.25Out of stock
Delight in the perfect fusion of rich white chocolate and juicy raspberries in our white chocolate raspberry scone. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, milk, butter, white chocolate chips, raspberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.
- Blackberry Lemon$4.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls and Sweet Rolls
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50Out of stock
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked brioche-based dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.
- Mini Monkey Bread$3.75Out of stock
Satisfy your sweet cravings with our Mini Monkey Bread. Personal-sized, cinnamon-sugar-coated pieces of fluffy brioche-based dough, drizzled with delicious icing and baked to perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso$2.75
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.
- Drip$3.00+
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.
- Latte$4.25+
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.
- Mocha/White Mocha$4.50+
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.
- Americano$2.75+
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.
- Steamer$3.00+
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.
- Chai Latte$5.50+
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.
- Tea Cellar Pot for 1$4.50
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.
- Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte$4.75+
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha$4.75+
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00+
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.
- Iced Americano$3.00+
- Iced Tea/Lemonade/Limeade$3.75+
Iced Black Tea, Old Fashioned Lemonade, Limeade
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond$4.50
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*
- Tea Cellar Black$4.50
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush
- Earl Grey$4.50
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors
- Caramel Pecan$4.50
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*
- Ginger Peach$4.50
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.
- Wild Cherry$4.50
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.
- Cinnamon Toast$4.50
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon
- Masala Chai$4.50
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
- All Flavors$4.50
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan - Bag$9.52
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*
- Cinnamon Toast - Bag$9.56
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon
- Earl Grey - Bag$7.65
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors
- Ginger Peach - Bag$8.55
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.
- Honey Almond - Bag$9.84
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*
- Masala Chai - Bag$6.58
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
- Tea Cellar Black - Bag$8.70
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush
- Wild Cherry - Bag$10.01
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.
Merchandise
Laser Mugs
12 oz Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store$17.00Out of stock
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.
- Bohemian Gothic$17.00
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.