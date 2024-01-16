Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Breads
- White Bread$7.00
Indulge in the comfort of our soft, fluffy White Bread—a versatile canvas for your culinary creations. Perfect for classic sandwiches or warm with butter, it's a simple and satisfying staple. Taste the goodness of tradition in every bite. Ingredients: Bread flour, water, nonfat dry milk solids, shortening, butter, sugar, yeast, and salt.
- Honey Whole Wheat$9.00
Expertly crafted with whole wheat flour and sweetened with pure honey. Each slice is brushed with a luscious honey butter glaze for an extra touch of sweetness and a glossy finish. Ingredients: All purpose flour, whole wheat flour, vegetable oil, nonfat dry milk, butter, honey, yeast, salt.
- Rustic Sourdough$10.00
Savor the tangy sophistication of our artisan-crafted Sourdough Bread. With a robust crust and airy interior, it's a unique and flavorful choice. Ingredients: Bread flour, sourdough starter, salt.
White Bread
Indulge in the comfort of our soft, fluffy White Bread—a versatile canvas for your culinary creations. Perfect for classic sandwiches or warm with butter, it's a simple and satisfying staple. Taste the goodness of tradition in every bite. Ingredients: Bread flour, water, nonfat dry milk solids, shortening, butter, sugar, yeast, and salt.
Muffins
- Lemon-Blueberry$3.50
Delight in our lemon blueberry muffin, a perfect blend of zesty lemon and plump blueberries. Topped with a luscious lemon glaze drizzle. Ingredients: All purpose flour, sugar, milk, butter, vegetable oil, sour cream, eggs, blueberries, lemon juice, lemon zest, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract.
Cookies
- Triple Chocolate Chip$3.50Out of stock
This rich and chewy cookie is a chocolate lover's dream, featuring a chocolate dough with both white chocolate and milk chocolate chips. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, cake flour, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.
- Peanut Butter$3.50Out of stock
Experience the perfect harmony of rich, creamy peanut butter and sweet, buttery delight with our peanut butter cookies. Ingredients: Cake flour, butter, brown sugar, peanut butter, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, salt.
Scones
- Dark Chocolate Cherry$4.25
Savor the rich blend of dark chocolate chunks and plump cherries in our dark chocolate cherry Scone. With a tender, buttery crumb, it's a delightful balance of decadence and natural sweetness. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, chocolate chips, dried cranberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.
- Cheddar Bacon Chive$4.25
This savory pastry masterpiece is a perfect harmony of sharp cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, and fresh chives, baked to golden perfection. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, sugar, cheddar cheese, diced bacon, milk, eggs, green onion, baking powder, salt.
Cinnamon Rolls and Sweet Rolls
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked brioche-based dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.
Croissants
- Traditional$4.00
Delicately crafted layers reveal a buttery, soft interior in every bite. Whether enjoyed solo or paired with your favorite coffee, this croissant is a taste of pure elegance. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast.
- Pain au Chocolat$4.25
Delight in flaky layers hugging a generous chocolate filling, baked to perfection. Perfect on its own or paired with coffee, it's a heavenly treat for your taste buds. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, chocolate.
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso$2.75
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.
- Drip$3.00+
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.
- Latte$4.25+
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.
- Mocha/White Mocha$4.50+
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.
- Americano$2.75+
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.
- Steamer$3.00+
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.
- Chai Latte$5.50+
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.
- Tea Cellar Pot for 1$4.50
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.
- Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte$4.75+
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha$4.75+
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00+
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.
- Iced Americano$3.00+
- Iced Tea/Lemonade/Limeade$3.75+
Iced Black Tea, Old Fashioned Lemonade, Limeade
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond$4.50
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*
- Tea Cellar Black$4.50
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush
- Earl Grey$4.50
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors
- Caramel Pecan$4.50
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*
- Ginger Peach$4.50
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.
- Wild Cherry$4.50
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.
- Cinnamon Toast$4.50
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon
- Masala Chai$4.50
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
- All Flavors$4.50
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan - Bag$9.52
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*
- Cinnamon Toast - Bag$9.56
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon
- Earl Grey - Bag$7.65
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors
- Ginger Peach - Bag$8.55
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.
- Honey Almond - Bag$9.84
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*
- Masala Chai - Bag$6.58
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
- Tea Cellar Black - Bag$8.70
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush
- Wild Cherry - Bag$10.01
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.
Merchandise
Laser Mugs
12 oz Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store$17.00Out of stock
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.
- Bohemian Gothic$17.00
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.