Community Support Request Form

Are you organizing an event or auction and seeking a donation from Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse?

We appreciate your consideration! Given the numerous requests we receive monthly, we regret that we can't fulfill all of them.

Each month, we choose two organizations to support and will inform you on the first of the subsequent month after receiving your request.





Our selection criteria include:

• Is our team passionate about your cause?

• Do you (or someone in your organization) regularly support Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse throughout the year?





Please complete the following form. Thank you!