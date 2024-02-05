Welcome to Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse

Nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Independence, Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse is more than a place to enjoy delicious baked goods and specialty coffees – it's a tribute to the rich heritage of our town. Named after the iconic Gedney Hotel, which stood proudly until 1945, our bakery and coffeehouse is a celebration of the spirit of Independence, echoing the elegance and warmth of the bygone era.