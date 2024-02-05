Welcome to Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
Nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Independence, Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse is more than a place to enjoy delicious baked goods and specialty coffees – it's a tribute to the rich heritage of our town. Named after the iconic Gedney Hotel, which stood proudly until 1945, our bakery and coffeehouse is a celebration of the spirit of Independence, echoing the elegance and warmth of the bygone era.
Our Delicious Offerings
Scratch-Made Specialties
From our oven to your table, everything at Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse is crafted from scratch. Indulge in our selection of artisan bread and flaky pastries, all made with love and the finest ingredients.
Gourmet Coffees
Sip on perfection with our gourmet coffee blends. From velvety lattes to bold espressos, each cup is expertly prepared to cater to your unique taste preferences. Gedney partners with the following Iowa-based vendors for our coffee and teas.
Ross Street Roasting out of Tama.
Tea Cellar out of Cedar Falls.
Sweet Surprises
Explore our daily rotating menu of sweet surprises, from handcrafted cookies to seasonal desserts. Our bakers love experimenting, ensuring there's always something new and exciting to try.
Allergen Statement: Please be advised, food prepared at Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse may contain one or more of the common allergens.