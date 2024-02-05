Our Team
As a woman-owned business, we embrace diversity, equality, and the spirt of entrepreneurship. We invite you to step into Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse and experience the joy of simple pleasures. Here, every bite is a fresh start, and every cup is a moment of comfort. Join us for a delicious journey that tantalizes your taste buds and warms your heart.
Thank you for choosing Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse. We look forward to welcoming you and making your day a little sweeter, one delightful treat at a time.
Warmest regards,
The Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Team
Alana Shanley
Head Baker & Owner
Alana is the heart and soul behind the delicious creations that grace our shelves, infusing each treat with her creativity, expertise, and unwavering dedication to the art of baking.
Alana's culinary journey began with a natural affinity for baking, a talent she honed over the years through extensive training and education. She holds the esteemed titles of Certified Culinarian and Certified Pastry Culinarian, reflecting her mastery of both the savory and sweet aspects of the culinary arts. These credentials serve as a testament to her commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of the intricate techniques that transform ordinary ingredients into extraordinary culinary delights.
Terry Gaumer
CEO & Owner
Terry is a visionary entrepreneur with a robust background in financial services and a string of credentials including Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI), and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP), Terry brings a unique blend of financial acumen and strategic vision to the world of artisanal baked goods.
Terry is an advocate for community engagement and social responsibility. She actively supports local initiatives, contributes to charitable causes, and inspires others to make a positive impact. Terry's philanthropic efforts are as integral to Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse's identity as the mouthwatering pastries that grace its shelves.
Jenny Hughes
CMO & Owner
Jenny is the driving force behind the marketing and branding strategy of Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse. Armed with a background and education in marketing and design along with a passion for entrepreneurship, Jenny leverages decades of industry experience to elevate Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse into a distinguished brand.
Beyond the bakery's walls, Jenny is deeply committed to giving back to the community. She actively participates in charitable initiatives, supporting local causes and organizations. Through partnerships and collaborations, Jenny strives to make a positive impact.
Pete Gaumer
Head Barista & Operations Manager
Pete is a multifaceted professional who seamlessly blends a passion for coffee with a robust background in engineering and operations management. As the head barista and operations manager at Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse, Pete brings a unique blend of technical skill and creative flair to the world of specialty coffee.
Pete is an active volunteer and community advocate. He devotes his time and energy to various charitable causes, believing in the power of giving back. Pete strives to create an atmosphere where patrons can not only enjoy expertly crafted coffee but also engage in conversations about the rich heritage of the community. He believes that Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse serves as a hub where ideas are exchanged, friendships are forged, and the spirit of volunteerism and historical pride thrives.