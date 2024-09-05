Gedney After Hours During Downtown Fall Open Houses

Join us for some spirited brews and beverages during the Shop Historic Independence Fall Open House! This After Hours event is dedicated to beverages only – the perfect opportunity to unwind and embrace those mid-week vibes! Savor our signature Irish Coffee, indulge in the sophisticated Gedney Martini, cool down with a spiked lemonade, and explore an array of other delightful drinks. Note: We will not be offering our food selections during this After Hours event. Check out our Spirited Beverage Menu: https://gedneybakery.com/spirited-menu