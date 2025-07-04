Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
Order Online
Give a gift from
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
A gift for
You
A treat from me to you!
Gift amount ($10-150)
Who is this gift for?
Recipient email
Who is this gift from?
Sender email
Add a custom message (125 characters max)
Continue to payment
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
Open now
•
Closes at 2PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement