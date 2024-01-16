Here's What's in Store





Prize Drawings: Swing by on Friday, May 10 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. or Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to enter for your chance to win some amazing prizes!





Double Gedney Reward Points: Score double Gedney Reward Points with every purchase made on both Friday and Saturday. Haven't signed up yet? Visit our rewards page .





Special Menu Alert: We're testing some new menu items and will have samples of a few. Indulge in our mouthwatering variety of croissants! From classic ham and cheese to heavenly honey garlic butter and more, we've got something to satisfy every craving.





Spread the word and let's make this grand opening one for the books! See you there, bakery lovers!