Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
0
Order Online
Home
/
Almond Croissant
Almond Croissant
$0
Add to Cart
1
A perfect blend of flaky layers, rich almond paste, and a touch of sweetness. Perfect for breakfast or a midday treat, it pairs wonderfully with your favorite hot beverage.
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement