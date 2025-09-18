Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
0
Order Online
Home
/
Raspberry Pinwheel
Raspberry Pinwheel
$0
Out of Stock
1
A flaky blitz puff pastry, baked to golden perfections, filled with a tart and flavorful raspberry filling, and drizzled with a sweet icing for the perfect finishing touch.
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
Open now
•
Closes at 2PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement