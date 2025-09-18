Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
Masala Chai
Masala Chai
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
