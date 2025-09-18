Skip to Main content
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse
0
Order Online
Home
/
Ham & Cheddar
Ham & Cheddar
$0
Add to Cart
1
A savory delight featuring chunks of ham, cheddar cheese, and a rich, creamy egg custard, baked to perfection in a golden, buttery cornmeal crust. Perfectly portioned for a satisfying meal or a hearty snack!
Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse Location and Hours
(319) 332-1181
118 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement