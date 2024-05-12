Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Breads
Muffins
Cookies
Scones
- Dark Chocolate Cherry
Savor the rich blend of dark chocolate chunks and plump cherries in our dark chocolate cherry Scone. With a tender, buttery crumb, it's a delightful balance of decadence and natural sweetness. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, chocolate chips, dried cranberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.$4.25
- White Chocolate-Raspberry
Delight in the perfect fusion of rich white chocolate and juicy raspberries in our white chocolate raspberry scone. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, milk, butter, white chocolate chips, raspberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.$4.25
Sweet Rolls
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Roll
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked brioche-based dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.OUT OF STOCK$4.50
Croissants
- Traditional
Delicately crafted layers reveal a buttery, soft interior in every bite. Whether enjoyed solo or paired with your favorite coffee, this croissant is a taste of pure elegance. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast.$4.00
- Pain au Chocolat
Delight in flaky layers hugging a generous chocolate filling, baked to perfection. Perfect on its own or paired with coffee, it's a heavenly treat for your taste buds. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, chocolate.$4.25
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.$2.75
- Drip
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.$3.00+
- Latte
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.$4.25+
- Cappuccino
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.$4.00+
- Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.$4.50+
- Hot Chocolate
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.$3.50+
- Americano
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.$2.75+
- Steamer
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.$3.00+
- Chai Latte
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.$5.50+
- Tea Cellar Pot for 1$4.50
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.$4.25+
- Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.$4.75+
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha$4.75+
- Iced Chai Latte
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.$6.00+
- Iced Americano$3.00+
- Iced Tea/Lemonade/Limeade
Iced Black Tea, Old Fashioned Lemonade, Limeade$3.75+
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate MilkOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$4.50
- Tea Cellar Black
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$4.50
- Earl Grey
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$4.50
- Caramel Pecan
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$4.50
- Ginger Peach
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$4.50
- Wild Cherry
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon$4.50
- Masala Chai
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$4.50
- All Flavors$4.50
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan - Bag
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$9.52
- Cinnamon Toast - Bag
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon$9.56
- Earl Grey - Bag
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$7.65
- Ginger Peach - Bag
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$8.55
- Honey Almond - Bag
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$9.84
- Masala Chai - Bag
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$6.58
- Tea Cellar Black - Bag
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$8.70
- Wild Cherry - Bag
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$10.01
Merchandise
Laser Mugs
12 oz Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.$17.00
- Bohemian Gothic
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.$17.00