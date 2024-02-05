



Cozy Ambiance with a Community Connection





Whether you're reconnecting with friends, accomplishing tasks remotely, or savoring a moment of tranquility, our warm and welcoming ambiance sets the ideal stage for your everyday experiences.





Nestled within a refurbished historic building, our establishment boasts a variety of seating options, ranging from classic dining high-tops to cozy living spaces, ensuring there's a perfect spot for every occasion.





At Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse, we're more than just a dining destination; we're a vibrant community hub. We take joy in being an integral part of your daily rituals and commemorating life's meaningful moments alongside you