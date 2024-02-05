Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Cookies
Cinnamon Rolls and Sweet Rolls
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50Out of stock
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness.
Cinnamon Roll
Croissants
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Drip$3.00+
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.
- Espresso$2.75
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.
- Latte$4.25+
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.
- Mocha$4.50+
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.
- Americano$2.75+
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.
- Chai Latte$5.50+
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.
Cold Drinks
- Iced Latte$4.50+
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice.
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.
- Cold Foam$1.00
Elevate your beverage with our signature Cold Foam. Crafted to perfection, it's a luscious cloud of chilled, frothy goodness crowning your favorite drink.
- Cold Brew Latte$4.75+
A symphony of bold cold brew and creamy froth over ice.
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00+
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50