Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Breads
Muffins
- Lemon Poppy Seed
Zesty lemon paired with a subtle crunch of poppy seeds, this golden delight is perfect for a quick indulgence. Ingredients: All purpose flour, sugar, butter, milk, sour cream, vegetable oil, eggs, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, lemon extract, lemon juice, lemon zest, poppy seeds.$3.50
Cookies
- Triple Chocolate Chip
This rich and chewy cookie is a chocolate lover's dream, featuring a chocolate dough with both white chocolate and milk chocolate chips. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, cake flour, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.$3.50
- Signature Shortbread
Savor the pure delight of our classic shortbread cookie – a buttery masterpiece that crumbles with perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract.$1.50
- Funfetti Cake Batter
Enjoy our Funfetti Cake Batter Cookie: a soft, chewy delight packed with colorful sprinkles and the nostalgic taste of cake batter. Perfect for any celebration or sweet craving! Ingredients: All purpose flour, sugar, butter, white chocolate chips, rainbow sprinkles, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.$3.50
Scones
- Cheddar Bacon Chive
This savory pastry masterpiece is a perfect harmony of sharp cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, and fresh chives, baked to golden perfection. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, sugar, cheddar cheese, diced bacon, milk, eggs, green onion, baking powder, salt.$4.25
- White Chocolate-Raspberry
Delight in the perfect fusion of rich white chocolate and juicy raspberries in our white chocolate raspberry scone. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, milk, butter, white chocolate chips, raspberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.$4.25
Sweet Rolls
- Cinnamon Roll
Immerse yourself in a swirl of freshly baked brioche-based dough, premium cinnamon, and brown sugar. Our cinnamon roll is generously slathered with velvety cream cheese frosting, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, salt, yeast, cinnamon, nutmeg.$4.50
- Orange Sweet Roll
Savor our Orange Roll, a delightful brioche-based treat. Infused with cinnamon, brown sugar, ginger, and orange zest, it's a perfect blend of warmth and citrusy brightness. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, milk, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, yeast, salt, cinnamon, ground ginger, and orange zest.$4.50
Croissants
- Traditional
Delicately crafted layers reveal a buttery, soft interior in every bite. Whether enjoyed solo or paired with your favorite coffee, this croissant is a taste of pure elegance. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast.$4.00
- Pain au Chocolat
Delight in flaky layers hugging a generous chocolate filling, baked to perfection. Perfect on its own or paired with coffee, it's a heavenly treat for your taste buds. Ingredients: Bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, chocolate.$4.25
- Ham & Cheese
Delight in our Ham and Swiss Cheese Croissant! A flaky croissant filled with premium sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese. Baked to perfection, it's a satisfying treat for any time of the day. Ingredients: Bread flour, all-purpose flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, sliced ham, and swiss cheese.$6.50
- Cheese
Experience the perfect harmony of Swiss cheese and buttery croissant with our Swiss Cheese Croissant. Buttery layers envelop savory Swiss cheese, creating a delightful treat for any time of day. Ingredients: Bread flour, all-purpose flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, and swiss cheese.$5.00
- Honey Garlic Butter
A delectable fusion of sweet and savory! Enjoy the buttery, flaky layers delicately brushed with a blend of golden honey and aromatic garlic-infused butter. Ingredients: Bread flour, all-purpose flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, honey, garlic powder, and parsley flakes.$4.50
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.$2.75
- Drip
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.$3.00+
- Latte
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.$4.25+
- Cappuccino
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.$4.00+
- Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.$4.50+
- Hot Chocolate
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.$3.50+
- Americano
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.$2.75+
- Steamer
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.$3.00+
- Chai Latte
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.$5.50+
- Tea Cellar Pot for 1
Enjoy a moment of tranquility with our Tea Cellar Pot for One. Choose from our curated loose-leaf teas—black, green, herbal, and exotic blends. Flavors include: Honey Almond, Tea Cellar Black, Earl Grey, Caramel Pecan, Ginger Peach, Wild Cherry, Cinnamon Toast, and Masala Chai.$4.50
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.$4.50+
- Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.$4.75+
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in the perfect blend of rich espresso, velvety chocolate, and creamy milk over ice. A refreshing pick-me-up that's both indulgent and invigorating.$4.75+
- Iced Chai Latte
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.$6.00+
- Iced Americano
A refreshing blend of bold espresso shots poured over ice, delivering a smooth and invigorating coffee experience. Served chilled, it's the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.$3.00+
- Iced Tea/Lemonade/Limeade
Iced Black Tea, Old Fashioned Lemonade, Limeade$3.75+
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice
Packed with vitamin C and natural goodness, our orange juice is the perfect way to start your day or accompany any meal with a zesty twist.$2.50
- Sparkling Botanicals
Dive into the world of effervescent bliss with Rishi Tea & Botanicals' sparkling tea collection. Crafted with a blend of enticing ingredients and no added sugar, each sip is a refreshing revelation. Revel in the crisp bubbles that dance on your palate, as you embark on a journey of flavor exploration. Whether you're seeking a respite from alcoholic libations or sugary sodas, these carbonated teas offer a guilt-free indulgence.$3.25
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$4.50
- Tea Cellar Black
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$4.50
- Earl Grey
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$4.50
- Caramel Pecan
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$4.50
- Ginger Peach
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$4.50
- Wild Cherry
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon$4.50
- Masala Chai
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$4.50
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan - Bag
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$9.52
- Cinnamon Toast - Bag
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon$9.56
- Earl Grey - Bag
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$7.65
- Ginger Peach - Bag
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$8.55
- Honey Almond - Bag
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$9.84
- Masala Chai - Bag
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$6.58
- Tea Cellar Black - Bag
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$8.70
- Wild Cherry - Bag
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$10.01
Merchandise
Laser Mugs
12 oz Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.$17.00
- Bohemian Gothic
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.$17.00
The Back 40 - Med Espresso Beans
Chocolate, Cherry, Sweet, Subtle Smokiness