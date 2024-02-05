Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Cookies
Cinnamon Rolls and Sweet Rolls
Croissants
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Drip$3.00+
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.
- Espresso$2.75
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.
- Latte$4.25+
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.
- Mocha$4.50+
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.
- Americano$2.75+
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
An indulgent blend of premium cocoa and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.
- Chai Latte$5.50+
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.
Cold Drinks
- Iced Latte$4.50+
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice.
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.
- Cold Foam$1.00
Elevate your beverage with our signature Cold Foam. Crafted to perfection, it's a luscious cloud of chilled, frothy goodness crowning your favorite drink.
- Cold Brew Latte$4.75+
A symphony of bold cold brew and creamy froth over ice.
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00+
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50