Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse 118 1st Street East
Baked Items
Puff Pastries
Scones
- Dark Chocolate Cherry
Savor the rich blend of dark chocolate chunks and plump cherries in our dark chocolate cherry Scone. With a tender, buttery crumb, it's a delightful balance of decadence and natural sweetness. Ingredients: Bread flour, cake flour, butter, chocolate chips, dried cranberries, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt.$4.25
Breads
- Sourdough Crackers - Herb & Garlic
A 4oz container of thin, crispy crackers made with our awesome sourdough starter and Olivelle Herb & Garlic seasoning from The Brick Kitchen!$5.50
- Sourdough Crackers - Mango Habanero
A 4oz container of thin, crispy crackers made with our awesome sourdough starter and Mango Habanero seasoning from The Brick Kitchen!$5.50
Muffins
Cookies
- Signature Shortbread
Savor the pure delight of our classic shortbread cookie – a buttery masterpiece that crumbles with perfection. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract.$1.50
- Chocolate Chip
Indulge your sweet cravings with our irresistible chocolate chip cookie. Baked to golden perfection, each bite is a symphony of rich, gooey chocolate nestled within a buttery, soft cookie. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, chocolate chips, butter, brown sugar, sugar, cake flour, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.$3.50
- Peanut Butter
Experience the perfect harmony of rich, creamy peanut butter and sweet, buttery delight with our peanut butter cookies. Ingredients: Cake flour, butter, brown sugar, peanut butter, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, salt.$3.50
- Browned Butter Chocolate Chip
A perfect balance of nutty richness, a delicate crunch, and gooey goodness. Elevate your taste buds with caramelized notes and irresistible chocolate chips for the ultimate indulgence. Ingredients: All purpose flour, cake flour, chocolate chips, butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, salt.$3.50
Mini Loaves
- Pumpkin Loaf
Mini Pumpkin Loaves with a cream cheese frosting drizzle.$3.00
- Apple Cinnamon Swirl Loaf
A moist and flavorful loaf made with fresh, diced apples and warm cinnamon spices. Topped with a luscious vanilla cinnamon icing. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, eggs, milk, vegetable oil, diced apples, baking powder, salt, and ground cinnamon$3.25
Greek Yogurt
- Blueberry
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
- Raspberry
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
- Lemon Custard
Non-homogenized so you get that natural layer of cream rising to the top which has the added benefit of easier digestion. High quality ingredients & live active cultures, and each is "all natural" in every way - containing no gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or other thickeners, artificial ingredients, or gluten.$3.00
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso
Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.$2.75
- Drip
Experience the essence of simplicity with our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee. Freshly ground beans, brewed to perfection—a celebration of rich flavors and classic warmth.$3.00
- Latte
Discover indulgent simplicity with our signature latte. A perfect blend of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, offering a harmonious balance of bold flavor and smooth texture.$4.25
- Cappuccino
A timeless blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam in our classic cappuccino. The perfect balance of bold coffee and velvety texture with every sip.$4.00
- Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in our signature Mocha—a blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.$4.75
- Chai Latte
A comforting blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices, and expertly steamed milk.$5.50
- Matcha Latte
A delightful blend of traditional green tea and matcha with notes of honeydew melon and tropical fruit flavor, combined with expertly steamed milk.$5.50
- Hot Chocolate
An indulgent blend of premium chocolate and steamed milk, topped with a mini marshmallows.$3.50
- Americano
Unleash the pure essence of coffee with our Americano. Expertly crafted by diluting rich espresso with hot water, it delivers a bold and robust flavor.$2.75
- Steamer
Enjoy our hot milk-based drink infused with your choice of premium syrups.$3.00
- Airpot of Coffee
Airpot container holds 100 oz of hot coffee, roast of your choice (Med, Dark, Decaf) and will keep it warm for 4-6 hours$20.00
- London Fog
A comforting and aromatic blend of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and a hint of vanilla. Smooth, creamy, and subtly sweet with delicate notes of bergamot citrus.$5.50
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew
Indulge in the allure of our meticulously steeped Cold Brew—a smooth and bold coffee creation. Served over ice for a cool and invigorating pick-me-up, it's the epitome of chilled perfection.$4.50
- Iced Latte/Cold Brew Latte
Chill out with our Iced Latte—a refreshing mix of espresso and cold milk served over ice, or a Cold Brew Latte, which uses our tasty cold brew instead of espresso.$4.50
- Iced Mocha/White Mocha
Indulge in the perfect blend of rich espresso, velvety chocolate, and creamy milk over ice. A refreshing pick-me-up that's both indulgent and invigorating.$5.25
- Iced Chai Latte
A refreshing blend of bold chai spices and creamy goodness over ice. Experience the perfect balance of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in every sip.$5.75
- Iced Matcha Latte
A delightful blend of traditional green tea and matcha with notes of honeydew melon and tropical fruit flavor, combined with milk.$5.75
- Iced Americano
A refreshing blend of bold espresso shots poured over ice, delivering a smooth and invigorating coffee experience. Served chilled, it's the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.$3.75
- Iced Tea
Iced Black Tea$3.50
- Lemonade
Old Fashioned Lemonade$4.00
- Chocolate Milk
Country View Dairy whole milk mixed with Hollander Chocolate sauce.$3.25
- Orange Juice
Packed with vitamin C and natural goodness, our orange juice is the perfect way to start your day or accompany any meal with a zesty twist.$2.50
- Sparkling Botanicals
Dive into the world of effervescent bliss with Rishi Tea & Botanicals' sparkling tea collection. Crafted with a blend of enticing ingredients and no added sugar, each sip is a refreshing revelation. Revel in the crisp bubbles that dance on your palate, as you embark on a journey of flavor exploration. Whether you're seeking a respite from alcoholic libations or sugary sodas, these carbonated teas offer a guilt-free indulgence. Choose between Grapefruit Quince, Green Tea Tonic, and Schisandra Berry.$3.50
Tea Cellar Pot for 1
- Honey Almond
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$4.50
- Tea Cellar Black
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$4.50
- Earl Grey
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$4.50
- Caramel Pecan
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$4.50
- Ginger Peach
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$4.50
- Wild Cherry
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. Ingredients: Herbal tea containing fine cut cinnamon$4.50
- Masala Chai
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$4.50
Seasonal Drinks
- Peppermint Bark Latte
A delicious latte using our cold brew and adding in peppermint and chocolate syrups. Topped off with a chocolate drizzle to finish it off.$6.00
- White Christmas Latte
Wintertime in a drink. Cold brew latte with White Chocolate and Gingerbread syrups topped with a white chocolate drizzle and a sprinkle of cinnamon$6.00
- Gingerbread Chai
Iced Chai Latte with Gingerbread and Vanilla Syrups and topped with cinnamon.$7.25
- Egg Nog Latte
Our cold brew latte with egg nog syrup and topped with nutmeg$5.25
- Winter Berry Cider
Spiced apple cider with Cinnamon and Cranberry syrups.$4.50
- HOT - Saint Nicholas
Our hot chocolate with Peppermint syrup and topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate drizzle$4.50
- HOT - Gingerbread Chai Latte
Chai latte with Gingerbread and Vanilla Syrup added and topped with cinnamon powder$6.50
- HOT - Peppermint Bark Latte
Latte with with peppermint syrup and chocolate sauce. Filled with steamed milk and topped with chocolate drizzle.$5.75
- HOT - Egg Nog Latte
Latte with egg nog syrup and topped with nutmeg$4.75
- HOT - Winter Berry Cider
Hot spiced apple cider with cranberry syrup and topped with Cinnamon$4.50
Bags of Tea
Tea Cellar
- Caramel Pecan - Bag
What would happen if we blended one of our favorite teas (Scottish Caramel) with a Pecan Rooibos? The earthiness of a pu-erh meets the sweetness of caramel and pecans and the smoothness of a red tea. How about we throw in a little dark chocolate??? Man! We just love this tea! 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Pu-erh Tea/Rooibos containing black tea (Pu-erh style), Rooibos tea, almond pieces, apple pieces, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, dark choc chips, chicory, marigold flowers *Allergen Alert*$9.52OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Toast - Bag
Sweet and lightly spicy. Memories of fresh cinnamon on warm buttered toast. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Cinnamon$9.56OUT OF STOCK
- Earl Grey - Bag
An unbelievable aroma comes with this solid Earl Grey. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, cornflower petals, natural flavors$7.65
- Ginger Peach - Bag
The piquant and spicy character of ginger is mellowed with the sweet character of peaches. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea, papaya + peach pieces, ginger, blackberry leaves, calendula + sunflower petals, natural flavors.$8.55OUT OF STOCK
- Honey Almond - Bag
This sweet-tasting herbal takes everyone by surprise! Caffeine-free, it makes a perfect evening tea. It’s a “go to” tea to blend with so many others—if you’re so inclined. (This tea contains nuts.) 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Honey blush herbal tea containing honey bush, almond bits, cornflower + marigold blossoms *Allergen alert*$9.84OUT OF STOCK
- Masala Chai - Bag
Rich beyond expectation. You won’t be disappointed. 1oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black chai tea containing traditional Indian blend of signature Assam CTC black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.$11.10
- Tea Cellar Black - Bag
We feel you’ll fall in love with this smooth black breakfast tea. Includes Orange Pekoe and only adds to the overall taste factor. 2oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Black tea containing Assam TGFOP, Ceylon OP, Darjeeling 2nd flush$8.70
- Wild Cherry - Bag
A classically delicious fruit tea composition of hibiscus blossoms and rose hips, enhanced by plump sour cherries. 3oz. Bag of Tea / Ingredients: Fruit herbal tea containing apple pieces, hibiscus blossoms, rose chips, flavor, sour cherry pieces.$10.01
Merchandise
Gift Baskets
- Gedney Perk Pack
A reusable basket packed with a 20oz laser engraved Gedney Tumbler (only charged for 16oz fills!), a 5 oz bag of our dark roast coffee, Bohemian Gothic, a 5oz bag of our medium roast coffee, Jack's Feed Store, and a 2oz sample bag of Tea Cellar tea.$55.00
- Gedney Glow & Loaf Pack
A reusable gift basket packed with a reusable Gedney Bread Bag, a soy candle from Heartland Wick & Wax, and a 2oz sample of a Tea Cellar Tea.$55.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread Bags
- Beeswax Bread Bag
The natural beeswax lining creates a breathable barrier, sealing in moisture and inhibiting bacteria growth to keep your bread fresh longer. Freezer safe: provides a protective seal that safeguards your bread's flavor and texture, protecting from freezer burn.$25.00
- Mod Bread Bag
Designed to keep bread fresh and promote an eco-friendly lifestyle. Made from food-grade, BPA-free materials, they feature a waterproof zipper and roll-top closure with a moisture-controlling liner. Gorgeous on your countertop, but also perfect for fridge and freezer use, they offer a stylish and practical solution for maintaining bread freshness. Bags measure 12in x 17in. Choice of Rust or Beige colored bags.$22.00
Travel Mugs
Hats
Bags of Coffee Beans
- Jack's Feed Store
Ross Street Roasting Jack's Feed Store Medium Roast Coffee Blend. Experience a rich, balanced flavor with chocolate and subtle fruit notes, complemented by an earthy, rustic quality. This complex blend boasts a medium body that promises to elevate your coffee experience.$17.00
- Bohemian Gothic
Savor the richness of Ross Street Roasting Bohemian Gothic - Dark Roast Coffee Blend, featuring flavor notes of smoky intensity and decadent chocolate undertones. With a medium body, each sip offers a journey into darkness, crafted from the finest beans globally sourced. Let the aroma of roasted cocoa and hints of spice transport you to a realm of sensory delight.$17.00
- The Back 40 - Med Espresso Beans
Chocolate, Cherry, Sweet, Subtle Smokiness$17.00
- DECAF Cool it Yo!
This EA process decaffeinated Colombian Excelso is the perfect way to tone down the caffeine intake while not sacrificing flavor. Ethyl Acetate (EA) is a naturally occurring chemical compound often found in fruits, which is why the EA process is sometimes called "natural decaffeination."$17.00
Soy Candles
- Grandma's Kitchen
Grandma's Kitchen, a nostalgic blend evoking the cozy ambiance of home. Immerse yourself in the comforting aroma of a gingerbread house, complemented by notes of sweet vanilla, spicy cinnamon, warm clove, and a touch of milky coconut maple.$24.00
- Sweet Vanilla Comfort
Discover Sweet Vanilla Comfort, a beloved classic. Embrace the comforting warmth of creamy vanilla, accentuated by top notes of lush coconut milk and aromatic rosewood. Delight in the heart of the fragrance, where soft jasmine petals and caramelized vanilla sugar intertwine, creating a decadent sweetness. As the scent settles, experience the alluring depth of exotic amber musk, wrapping you in a cocoon of soothing tranquility.$24.00
- Mocha Magic
Mocha Magic, a bold and invigorating aroma reminiscent of freshly brewed, robust cup of coffee.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Sticker
