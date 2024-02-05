Indulge in our artisan-crafted espresso with a traditional northern Italian roast. Enjoy upfront notes of chocolate and subtle smokiness, complemented by sweet cherry aromatics. Made exclusively with 100% Direct Trade coffees from Nicaragua & Papua New Guinea, our espresso offers a unique and satisfying experience.

Flavoring Syrups Please select up to 1 Hazelnut + $0.75 Caramel + $0.75 Vanilla + $0.75 Chocolate + $0.75 Maple + $0.75 Toasted Marshmallow + $0.75 Lavender + $0.75 Rose + $0.75 Lemon + $0.75 Raspberry + $0.75 Mango + $0.75